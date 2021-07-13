Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo makes his debut as a youtuber prior to the Olympic Games (VIDEO)

Forward Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo has surprised his loyal followers on social networks, by showing off his new face off the pitch during his adventure in Japan with the Mexican National Team.

Through Instagram, the attacker of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara shared the YouTube link of his first chapter where he shows the moments he lives before the debut of El Tri in the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

After 24 hours of publishing his first video on the digital platform, forward Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo has received more than 4,500 likes, 12 dislikes and has been seen by more than 22 thousand users.

It should be noted that forward Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo and the Mexican National Team will have their debut at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games facing the French National Team on Tuesday, July 22.

#Notituit | @adidasMX | # Olympic We continue working in Hiroshima. Closer and closer to the start of the Games! # PasiónyOrgullo | # FMFporNuestroF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/toGfbk5riX – National Team (@miseleccionmx) July 12, 2021

