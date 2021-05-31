Jesús Calleja tells what vaccine they have given him and sends a message that everyone should listen to

They criticize the adventurer Jesús Calleja. (Photo: YouTube)

Adventurer Jesús Calleja, 56, has been vaccinated. The presenter of Planeta Calleja, in Cuatro, has shared with his thousands of Instagram followers a video while they injected him with a dose of Moderna.

“An event is going to happen in my life that is very important and that I encourage all of you to do it and do not hesitate about it. That they are going to vaccinate me ”, the television station said excitedly, asking the health worker what vaccine he was going to give.

″ What are you going to put me there? What are you shooting at me? ”, Calleja wanted to know. “Modern,” the doctor told him. “They are going to put a modern thing on me,” he added.

“It is done? I have not heard anything. It seems incredible that it has been three seconds. Three life-changing seconds. One is already calm. We will return to normal. Encourage you to get the vaccine, really. Do not have strange things in your head who still has doubts, ”said the adventurer.

“I had to get vaccinated !!! Thank you, thank you and more thanks to science, scientists, doctors, nurses, health personnel, in short, this public health system for having vaccines to return to normal sooner rather than later. In the countries with the highest vaccination, cases have fallen brutally, there are no longer doubts for those who had them. I GET VACCINATED! ”, He said on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.