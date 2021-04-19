Jesús Calleja gives an implacable answer to Miguel Bosé with which he says absolutely EVERYTHING

The adventurer Jesús Calleja. (Photo: GTRES)

The second part of Jordi Évole’s interview with Miguel Bosé has generated a significant media stir in Spain. The singer’s openly denialist stance has earned him strong criticism from both him and the program for giving him a voice.

“I am. I am a denier, I carry it with my head held high, ”said Bosé. The author of Don Diablo assured that he is “on the side of the truth” and charged against the Davos Forum and against vaccines.

“What respect do I have for this shit!”, “Where is the virus?” or “What happens to this virus that is different? Who can believe such stupidity. Don’t treat me as an idiot ”, are some of the statements Bosé left during the talk.

In addition, at one point in the interview, the singer dared to minimize the impact of the pandemic around the world by making faces with his mouth: “2.6 million people out of 7.7 billion. And is that a pandemic? He doesn’t even have the epidemic caste. And I say it from the respect for the dead and the people who have lost someone ”.

Some words that have had an important impact and that have reached the adventurer Jesús Calleja, presenter of Planeta Calleja, in Cuatro.

In a post on Instagram in which he has used a photo of the artist, Calleja has responded loud and clear to Bosé’s words about the pandemic.

“As an informative note @miguelbose I quote you the COVID-19 data from yesterday, April 18, 2021 of the two countries that have inoculated the highest percentage of vaccines: United Kingdom: 1,800 infections 10 deaths (49% have already received at least one dose of 65,000,000 inhabitants) Israel: 113 cases and 3 deaths (53% vaccinated …

