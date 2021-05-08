Jesús Calleja, El Drogas, Paz Padilla and other celebrities who have positioned themselves against the deniers

With the outbreak of the pandemic and all the measures to prevent it, a movement that rejects reality, masks, vaccines, etc. and what is considered deniers.

Among them there are many Famous, and others not so well known, but that spread the message in the same way. But, because of their influence, these actors, musicians, television characters, etc. They have gone fighting these people who deny the existence of the virus or who do not believe in the effectiveness of masks, among other things.

Without going any further, this Friday Arturo Pérez Reverte replied to several Twitter users who reproached him for having been vaccinated. But the writer is not the only acquaintance who faces pandemic haters.

Twitter is wonderful. I receive messages from readers, or who say they are, stating that they will not read my books again because I was vaccinated yesterday. Apparently I had to keep myself a virgin and injected, or whatever they say, so as not to offend them. For the second dose, please fill in this: pic.twitter.com/ASF6ni0165 – Arturo Pérez-Reverte (@perezreverte) May 6, 2021

Characters such as Norma Duval, José Coronado or the actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz have positioned themselves in favor of vaccines through their social networks. A gesture for which they have all received criticism from deniers, but that for them it is essential to give good example so that your followers also see that it is totally safe.

Television figures well known in our country, such as the presenter Paz Padilla, also speak openly about your position in the pandemic, the deniers and the importance of vaccines.

The host of Save me is already known for her activism against Covid-19, which, in addition, has repeatedly criticized the irresponsible who dare to deny the situation in which millions of people are suffering.

Other presenters, such as Jesús Calleja, confront deniers with first and last names. It was enough for the athlete to name some figures about the coronavirus to dismantle Miguel Bosé’s theory days after the singer’s interview, openly denier, with Jordi Évole.

More well-known Spanish faces that faced other famous deniers are Loles León after the statements of Victoria Abril during the Feroz awards. The Almodóvar girl did not hesitate to reject her partner’s words to such an extent that went viral on social media: “Not even the passing of the years take away the foolishness that he has always had“.

Many other celebrities also charged the actress after her denial speech: “This is a ‘Plandemic’“Nathalie Poza, Anabel Alonso and even musicians like Marwán, rejected this speech through comments on social networks.

Even El Drogas has also participated in making the population aware of the measures and vaccination. Always with his humorous and ironic touch, the musician claimed to have been vaccinated: “They already put the secret microchises in me … “.