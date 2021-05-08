Jesús Calleja, “crying like never before” with Miguel Ángel Revilla and the Civil War in ‘Planeta Calleja’

The adventurer Jesús Calleja makes it clear from the beginning that he doesn’t do interviews – “I’m not a journalist,” he says – that he talks to his guests. And he does it with the charisma and empathy that allows him to destroy the armor of everything with which it crosses.

Planeta Calleja returns with new episodes and guests, such as Paula Echevarría, whom we will see in Kenya; Omar Montes in Swedish Lapland; Silvia Abril and Toni Acosta in Maldives; Maribel Verdú in the exotic islands of São Tomé and Príncipe; Willy Bárcenas, vocalist of Taburete, in Iceland; chef Ángel León in Dubai; and Santi Milan in Ethiopia.

But will be this Sunday (9:30 pm at Cuatro) when we can see one of the most emotional broadcasts of the show.

Calleja will accompany the president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, on a complicated ascent to a cave in Cantabria where Segundo Bores, a guerrilla from the Civil War, was hidden in terrible conditions to avoid being captured by the rival side. “The cave is exactly the same as when he left it on the last day in AD 44. No one has been there since, “Revilla explains.

“The one with Miguel Ángel Revilla It is the most emotional program that I have recorded in my life, I have never cried like in that program, without having to go far from home “, advanced Jesús Calleja during the presentation of Cuatro’s space, in which he accompanies famous people to exotic places.

With Revilla he has relived, first hand, “real stories from the Civil War, with faces, with real stories, from one side to the other. It is the most emotional program by far. We have to see it so that we do not forget what happened and so that we can see where we can go with unreason and when our heads go with politics, because we get there faster than it seems “, wisely makes the adventurous.

This season we will also see testimonies and trips like that of Willy Bárcenas, son of Luis Bárcenas. “See your father and mother in jail and that you are looking for life on your own merits with all that cocktail in his head … “, Calleja advances about the days he shared with the young singer of Taburete, who” does not justify anything at all, what is wrong is wrong and he says so “, explains Calleja, about what happened with his father and the irregularities of the PP’s accounting, for which he was responsible and for which he is being prosecuted.

“There are very hard moments that I put my hands to the head of things that he tells me, “Calleja advances.

He has also traveled with Omar Montes, of whom he says: “He leaves no one indifferent, he does everything … suddenly he puts on a show for you and has an overflowing imagination and he puts on a movie for you and you gobble it up. “” He’s a piece of bread and he comes from a very hard life and has made himself, “he adds.

Although he will not appear this season if not the next, he also talks about Kiko Rivera, with whom he has been in Nepal. “Another piece of bread, a good boy, a person who I can say is my friend. We have had conversations that have thrown me off my feet. I have taken the longest breaks, because he tells you things that startle you, with tremendous family stories, “says the adventurer.