Jorge Jesus is already back in Rio de Janeiro. The technician’s flight, which was with three other Portuguese from the Flamengo technical commission (João de Deus, Tiago Oliveira and Márcio Sampaio), arrived at Tom Jobim International Airport at about 10 pm this Friday.

In order to avoid crowding, fans and the press, Fla prepared a special scheme for the technician to disembark, who was in Lisbon and went through a special exit, instead of the traditional lobby, as planned. The departure from the capital of Portugal took place around 10am (local time).

Speaking of boarding in Terrinha, Jorge Jesus answered questions from the Portuguese press, which questioned his permanence as Flamengo. He pointed out what “will be decisive” for its renewal.

– When there is a negotiation there must be an agreement by both parties. I feel that Flamengo wants me very much, and that is decisive for me. Having a club that wants me very much. As well as having the nation of Flamengo with the same idea, this will be decisive for my decision. Jesus still preached caution regarding the next steps of the talks, which will be accelerated from now on. It is likely that Jesus, if he allows Flamengo to advance and does not have a tempting proposal from Europe in hand, will accept the reduction of his financial requests, in view of the crisis scenario due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Waiting for the return of routine, Jesus sees Flamengo waiting for the release of the responsible bodies and the state government to resume activities at Ninho do Urubu. It is also worth mentioning that the tests for COVID-19, with CT employees and members of the technical committee, have already started.

