Jesús Aguilar with playing in the hot corner a la Manny Machado

Yes, they are seeing well. The Venezuelan of the Marlins of Miami, Jesus Aguilar, played today Tuesday at third base and left us tremendous defensive play on the day of Big leagues (MLB) against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Through the game Marlins vs Phillies, Jesus Aguilar who was lined up as a first baseman, played at the time of the game at third base, doing it in a great way and making a very good defensive play in this game of the Big leagues.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, on a defensive move by the Marlins the venezuelan Aguilar He ended up playing at third base, showing good skills in this position before a hit from his countryman Ronald Torreyes, withdrawing him out with a dazzling action for this player that we used to see him in another position in the MLB.

Here is the play:

Not many people out there more electric than Jesus Aguilar pic.twitter.com/qP4Q0ZX7sj – Talkin ‘Jake (@TalkinJake) June 30, 2021

In the best style of Manny Machado, this was the play of the Venezuelan of the Marlins that after getting the out did not hesitate to enter the cave of his team with excitement and the joy that we are used to daily in baseball MLB.

After defending today the hot corner, Jesus Aguilar reached 11 lifetime appearances in the Big leagues in this position, demonstrating that it can be a second option for Marlins at the time of an emergency in the infield.

“El Causa” in the current season of MLB 2021 has 68 hits, 51 RBIs and a .260 average, adding to this a participation at third base and defending it in a great way.

