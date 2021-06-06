Jesús Aguilar is still productive and hit his 12th homer with the Marlins

Jesus Aguilar still having a good campaign and released his home run number 12 of the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB.

Since the arrival of Aguilar to the Marlins from Miami, the Venezuelan slugger has changed the chip with the wood and has become one of the leaders of the organization of the Fish in the big carp.

Today, the Creole took advantage of a pitch that was left in the power zone of the rival pitcher and sent it to fly through the left field of the Big leagues.

The home run he flew approximately 444 feet and with it, he added his 12th flyby of the season. A very important fact is that all the four-corner hits for the Venezuelan have been playing as a visitor in the MLB.

This season the slugger born in Maracay, Venezuela registers an average of .265, 12 homers and 44 RBIs in the Big leagues.

With these numbers the dilemma was opened as to whether the maracayero should go to his second All-Star Game of the Big Show.

