Jesús Aguilar hit his 15th double of the season in the Major Leagues

The Venezuelan Jesus Aguilar of the Marlins from Miami connected his double number 15 of the current season of Big leagues – MLB.

Aguilar continues to produce with the wood in the Miami organization that has seen him reborn with his offense after having several ups and downs during his career in the Big leagues.

Today, the player of the Marlins connected his double number 15 of the harvest and continue adding figures to be one of the fundamental pieces for the fish that are fighting for a pass to the Playoffs of the MLB.

Besides this double from Jesus Aguilar who drove in a career against the Dodgers, the 31-year-old Creole has a .266 average, 55 RBIs and 13 home runs in the MLB.

Here is the report:

Jesús Aguilar drives in Jazz Chisholm Jr. * and the Marlins cut it to 5-3 !!! * please ignore Garrett Cooper being thrown out at home plate @ Marlins | #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/LUe9UD7es0 – Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) July 8, 2021

With this good season, Jesus Aguilar continues to add good records with Marlins, since in 2020 it was also fundamental in the franchise’s classification to the Playoffs of the Big leagues.