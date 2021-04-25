Jesús Aguilar added his third homer in consecutive days with the Marlins

The Venezuelan of the Marlins from Miami, Jesus Aguilar connected his third home run on consecutive days in the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

The 30-year-old Creole, who is active in MiamiHe’s on fire with the tree hitting home runs. Today he added his third homer close to the campaign in the MLB.

What’s more, Jesus Aguilar He has done it on consecutive days in the big top, giving a little more relevance to his record with the Marlins.

The home run Today was before the San Francisco Giants organization. However, his hit was not enough in the fall of his team 4-3 in the Big leagues.

Here the video:

Jesus Aguilar’s bombshell! #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/B4DRCyiawz – The Miami Marlins (@LosMarlins) April 25, 2021

The pitching stayed in the entire area of ​​power of the Venezuelan who took the opportunity to stretch his arms and dispatch her from home run throughout the central garden of the Big leagues.

Aguilar, was an important piece for his team to qualify for the Playoffs in the previous season, apparently, he is going the same way in the MLB.

But will the Marlins?

At the moment, they have registered nine victories and 12 defeats in the East division of the National League, ranking fourth in the big top.