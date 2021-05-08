Jesulín de Ubrique’s reaction when asked about the reunion with his daughters

Jesulín de Ubrique has once again captured the attention of the heart media for him expected meeting that he has had in Madrid with his two daughters, Andrea and Julia Janeiro. Belén Esteban, mother of Andrea Janeiro, was the one who revealed a few days ago in Sálvame that her daughter has finally seen her father and sister.

The bullfighter, who participates in the contest El Desafío, on Antena 3, attended this Friday at TV show recordings when several journalists have stopped to ask him about how he has seen his daughters after the meeting, a question that has provoked an unexpected reaction in Jesulín.

“What is it, the mamporrera question or what?“, he has said laughing before the cameras in an attitude little seen until now, since he chose to remain silent.

Beyond that question, the bullfighter has avoided making statements to the media that made him wait outside the program’s recording studio.

It was last Wednesday when Belén Esteban, who had criticized Jesulín not seeing any of her two daughters coinciding that she was in Madrid, gave the news, without going into giving more details about it: “Jesulín de Ubrique has reunited with his daughters. I hope that none of the parties is upset, but it would seem very unfair that what happened has happened and that I keep quiet … I am not going to say absolutely anything else, but I feel better, “he assured.