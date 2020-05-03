Jesualdo Ferreira, Santos coach, says that fear is the first great inheritance of the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus worldwide.

Jesualdo talks about the coronavirus and the return of sport in Portugal (Photo: Disclosure / SFC)

The coach talked about Portugal, his country, and the return of sport in the first division for June, in his weekly column in the newspaper “O Jogo”.

Elsewhere in the text, Jesualdo mourned the loss of his sister and thanked her for the affection this week.

“The news arrived that all Portuguese who like football craved. The championship will return and, if there is no hitch – and with this pandemic you never know – it will be to go to the end.

Pleasant news, only possible because there are conditions for the gradual lack of definition of the measures, because Portugal worked well at this stage, it did not let the epidemiological curve rise. Portugal and the Portuguese, who have been of remarkable civility and solidarity.

For football professionals, there is a new situation: players must be prepared in one month for the ten days left in the championship. It is such a situation, and it is clear that it will be complicated for everyone to find the best way.

The training will not be the conventional one, at least in a first phase, and the rhythms that the teams will present when they return to the games is for us all an unknown. But in addition to all the physical, technical and tactical issues, the biggest enemy of football professionals is fear. This was the first great legacy that the pandemic left us, the fear of contagion, the fear of a second wave of a pandemic whose dimension has not yet been properly assessed.

Football is an industry and it is needed and it is very important in a country like Portugal, where it is king. It is not by chance that there was a green light for League I to conclude and League II did not. Which is something that confuses me a lot, me and certainly other people connected with football.

There are still many decisions to be made, namely in relation to who goes up and who goes down, but there is one thing that is unavoidable: the teams of League II, almost all, will suffer enormous material and emotional losses, and these will even be the most difficult to overtake. Because a footballer likes to play, he doesn’t like to see. But, anyway, the Liga I kicks off and that is a positive fact in the midst of this drama. I believe that for the Portuguese there will also be a positive psychological aspect – the Portuguese need something that makes them happy, and football, even without people in the stadiums, is capable of returning some of that lost joy. Another thing that is undeniable: there will be many criticisms of these decisions in relation to Portuguese football, but the big question is: what other way was there to solve the problem? What solution? The next few days will probably bring us more reactions of disgust, while football does not start again “.

