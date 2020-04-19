Santos coach wrote another one of his weekly columns in the Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, and went back to talking about the difficulties in the midst of the new coronavirus

Santos coach Jesualdo Ferreira is quarantined in Portugal, his native country, where he is writing a weekly column for the Portuguese newspaper “O Jogo”. This Sunday, the 73-year-old coach returned to talk about the difficulties in the midst of the new coronavirus.

Jesualdo Ferreira commented on the quarantine on Portuguese soil (JUAN MABROMATA / .)

Photo: Lance!

“Another week passed and with that another week of confinement, staying at home as much as possible, avoiding contacts, as the rules say, to see if we can get rid of this terrible and unexpected pandemic that changed the face of the world, that world that we we knew and we already miss them “, wrote Jesualdo.

In the text, the Portuguese also commented on the expectation of the return of football on Brazilian soil, but that there is still no certainty of return on this date, and admitted to being tedious in this period away from work.

“In Brazil, there is an expectation that clubs will return to work as of May 4, but nobody can be sure about that. The expectation is huge, not least because we are exhausted from doing anything,” he concluded.

It is worth remembering that Santos has not entered the field since March 14, when they lost to São Paulo, in Morumbi, by 2-1. Peixe is leader of the group in Paulistão and Libertadores. The cast is on vacation until April 30th.

