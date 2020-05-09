Jessika Alves is isolated due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, but she still works out. The actress shows that in times of pandemic, going through the quarantine period without compromising well-being requires optimism. The training, according to her, has been allied in the search for balance. ‘I’m doing exercises for my mental health, because they make me calmer and less anxious’, tells Purepeople

Jessika Alves joined the voluntary quarantine for coronavirus prevention and the isolation posed challenges to the actress’ routine, who had to get used to a new reality in her daily life. “It took me a while to understand what my routine would look like. I am used to spending the whole day away from home working, meeting, solving things since I was fifteen, and suddenly everything stopped, was rescheduled, postponed. Now, later for almost three months, I can already reconcile home commitments and even have a routine. But it took me, for example, to be able to adjust my bedtime, to organize my daily diet, to find exercises that motivated me to work out in home “, tells the Purepeople.

Isolation learning

Jessika also talks about how she is dealing with the moment at home. “Everything is different. We are relearning everything we already know with another way of execution. I hope it will be like that in our relations with the environment, with people, with habits that need to be carefully reviewed by us, so that life follows a lighter flow “, he comments.

Home workout routine

For the fitness to be impaired, Jessika does exercises at home. “In the beginning there was no routine, the only thing I kept was yoga. After a while I felt that my body needed to move, I needed to spend that accumulated energy and I started testing things. I did a lot of physical education teachers lives (thanks to them also in this quarantine) until I get to the mobile apps that have series ready for you to do at home, and that’s where I found myself. I do the time I want and when it happens. If it didn’t happen that day, I don’t blame myself, I’m doing exercises for my mental health, because they make me calmer and less anxious. The aesthetic factor, today, I see as a consequence of my good mental health “, he says.

Quarantine mental health: artist gives hint

One of the famous people who share the routine of physical activities, Jessika advises: “Respect your moments. If exercise is good for you, just as it is for me, then try to do it whenever you can. There are days when I wake up and change my pajamas straight to working out to not give time for laziness to come in. But if you haven’t been able to find the time or head for it, don’t put another concern, one more charge on you. We are going through difficult times and the important thing is that everyone stay safe!”.

Feeding during confinement

The confinement also led to changes in Jessika’s diet. “I needed a lot of conscience to understand that if I wanted to eat well I needed to organize myself, make the most of things ready for the week, plan the market purchases and not bring practical snacks, but zero healthy ones inside the house, because inevitably you always ends up choosing the easiest “, he explains. Asked about how she keeps her body in shape during the period of seclusion, she highlights: “We need to go testing until we reach a balance, something that is healthy and viable to our needs, health and biotype. I myself have read many things that never worked for me, “he says.

(By Patrícia Dias)

