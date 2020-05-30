Dreams come true, still in quarantine. Jessie Reyez was born in Toronto, Canada on June 12, 1991, but her parents, who migrated from Cali to that country looking for better opportunities like millions of migrants around the world, made sure that she was proud of the Colombian blood that runs through his veins. For this reason, his first language is Spanish and he knows the discography of artists such as Grupo Niche, Alquimia and Carlos Vives very well.

Carlos Vives’ performance of The Cold Drop – composed by Emiliano Zuleta Baquero in 1938 and included on the samaria album entitled Classics of the Province in 1993 – made little Jessie fall in love with the sounds of her country. In conversation with EL HERALDO, he confessed that his participation in the Cumbiana de Vives album is a dream come true. “There is nothing greater than working with this legend,” he said.

“Everything seemed like a lie to me. At first everything was in writing and then we talked on FaceTime and it still seemed like a lie. I posted on Instagram the moment we are talking about. He asked me how the finished song seemed to me and I told him that it was great, but the moment that hit me hardest is when the cumbia sounds, because it is a gift that you don’t expect in the middle of the song. My hairs stand up. Being able to say that to him also seemed like a lie, ”says the artist about her reaction to the song Hechicera, who tops the list of songs on the album.

Jessie Reyez believes that “every opportunity in life has lessons” and acknowledges that she has been able to work with artists that she has admired throughout her life. Dua Lipa’s One Kiss with Calvin Harris; like Harris’ Promises with Sam Smith; In addition to several Eminem songs, they are some of those achievements.

Reyez also claims to be aware that “Colombian pride is in the blood in a very strong way, it is something that cannot be removed” and that despite having fulfilled his dream of working with the artist he has most admired in this land, He would like to be able to do a “mega collaboration” with other greats like Shakira, J Balvin, Kali Uchis and Karol G. With the latter, he had the opportunity to work on the remix of his single Ocean.

