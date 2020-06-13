Top Rank He will continue to carry boxing “back” with the second undercard of the week in Las Vegas on Thursday. The former WBO junior featherweight champion, Jessie Magdaleno, will head the undercard of the MGM Grand Conference Center, facing Yenifel Vicente in a junior lightweight clash this June 11.

Time and Channel Jessie Magdaleno vs Yenifel Vicente

Campus: MGM Grand Conference Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Hour: 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET in the United States. 7:00 pm in Mexico.

Channel: ESPN in Mexico and Latin America. ESPN + in the United States.

Jessie Magdaleno vs Yenifel Vicente LIVE

While the fight between Magdaleno (27-1, 18 KO) and Vicente (36-4-2, 28 KO) does not coincide with the high probability of the return of the Top Rank Tuesday between Shakur Stevenson and Felix Caraballo, it’s still a fight with a clear favorite

Magdaleno He beat Nonito Donaire in November 2016 to capture the WBO title at 122 pounds and successfully defended the title against Adeilson dos Santos. Magdaleno went to war with Isaac Dogboe in April 2018 in an entertaining fight that ended with Magdaleno knocked out in round 11, losing his championship in the process.

In 2019, he found balance in the 126-pound division, beating Rico Ramos and Rafael Rivera. Those were pretty solid victories, but now Magdaleno is struggling to keep busy against Vicente to stay in position as a title contender, even if the two men are fighting at 128 pounds to save an unnecessary two-pound weight cut for their crash.

Vicente, born in the Dominican Republic, has some power, but as has been shown in the losses to Chris Avalos, Juan Rodríguez, Eric Hunter and Tramaine Williams, he is likely to be two steps below Magdaleno in talent and three steps below in achievements.

Vicente he has never been knocked out and has knocked out nearly two-thirds of his opponents in his career, giving him the proverbial “hitting opportunity” that he addresses with Magdelene. He recently recovered from a decision loss to Williams by knocking out Rodolfo Hernández Montoya.

Prediction Magdaleno vs Vicente

These cards Top Rank They have not been high in dramatic pairings. Magdaleno is better than all who have beaten Vicente, and is clearly better than Vicente. There is, of course, the possibility that Vicente Find a clean shot and score a shocking knockout, but that’s a possibility in every fight. Reality is reality. Magdaleno is a pending title contender, and Vicente it is there to be a body. The real question is:Magdaleno will he get a knockout? The extra weight, the strange conditions in the world and the fact that Vicente not been knocked out point to it perhaps being a difficult task. Said that, Jessie Magdaleno will win through TKO6

Video repetition. Jessie Magdaleno defeats Yenifel Vicente: