Jessica Walter, star of “Arrested Development”, dies at 80

(CNN) –– Jessica Walter, an award-winning actress recognized for her role in the television series “Arrested Development,” died Wednesday in her sleep at her home in New York City, her daughter confirmed in a statement to CNN.

He was 80 years old.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm the death of my beloved mother Jessica,” her daughter, Brooke Bowman, said in a statement. “As an actress who worked for more than six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling, both on screen and off. Although her legacy will live on through her work, many will also remember her for her wit, class, and overall joie de vivre. “

Jessica Walter’s career

Walter, who was born in New York City, played roles on stage and screen.

He played various roles in many productions. From the Grand Prix movies and Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut Play Misty for Me to various Broadway plays. Among them, “Photo Finish,” which led to her winning the 1963 Clarence Derwent Award for Best Broadway Debut Performance.

Additionally, Jessica Walter won an Emmy in 1975 for her starring role on the NBC series “Amy Prentiss.” A drama that centered on a young San Francisco police detective whose career is rapidly catapulting. The production was a sequel to the then very popular series “Ironside”.

The actress participated in many other television series throughout the years. For example, “Trapper John MD” and “Streets of San Francisco,” for which he received Emmy nominations.

“Arrested Development” and “Archer”

However, her recent return as Lucille Bluth on the cult classic “Arrested Development” and voicing Malory Archer on the animated series “Archer” expanded Walter’s fan base. As well as bringing you more award nominations.

The tributes to Walter were broadcast this Thursday on social networks.

This is incredibly sad. I loved Jessica very much, ”tweeted director Paul Feig. “She was a lot of fun and marched at her own pace. A true original woman with whom I had the honor of working several times. Much love to you, Jessica. Rest in peace, “he added.