Jessica Walter, actress of the series “Arrested Development”, dies – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

American actress Jessica Walter, known to more recent audiences as the acidic grandmother of the cult comedy “Arrested Development,” has died at age 80, her agent told AFP on Thursday.

Winner of an Emmy, the interpreter appeared in dozens of series and films such as “Play Misty for Me” by Clint Eastwood, or the role with which he reaped his first success in “Grand Prix” in 1966, before giving life to the deranged, and fond of Martinis, Lucille Bluth in “Arrested Development.”

“It is with great regret that I confirm the passing of my dear mother Jessica,” her daughter Brooke Bowman announced in a statement.

“Acting actress for more than six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling, both on and off screen. While her legacy will remain through her work, it will also be remembered by many for his wit, class, and overall joie de vivre. ”

What was “Arrested Development” about?

The original story of a rich and deeply dysfunctional California family, “Arrested Development” garnered critical acclaim during its first broadcast on Fox before being canceled in 2006.

Following a passionate campaign from its legion of fans, the series was later revived on Netflix for two more seasons, and is considered one of the most influential sitcoms of recent times.

The series starred Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera and Portia de Rossi, with Ron Howard serving as executive producer and also narrator.

“She was a force and her talent and cadence were unmatched. Rest in peace, Mama Bluth,” tweeted her fellow showrunner Tony Hale.