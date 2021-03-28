Jéssica Vall puts the shine on the last day of the Open

03/28/2021 at 7:50 PM CEST

Jessica Vall It gave shine to the last day of the Spanish Open Sabadell Championship after his triumph in 200 m. breaststroke (2: 23.25), also achieving the only championship record in a tournament in which no national record has been beaten.

In the aforementioned test, Marína García ratified her Olympic minimum with 2: 25.86 after having achieved half a ticket last December in the Castellón national team, and will accompany her in Tokyo. Third was Laura Rodríguez.

Olympic Jimena Pérez won the 400 free with the first three classified separated by only 5 hundredths. Pérez, who finished the tournament with two wins, won with 4: 13.65, followed by junior Paula Otero and Paula Juste.

Miguel Durán got the personal double adding with his victory in 400 freestyle his previous victory in 800. The Extremaduran made 3: 51.34 and was accompanied on the podium by Ferran Julià and Carlos Quijada.

Joan Ballester achieved victory in the 200 breaststroke (2: 13.78) ahead of Alex Castejón, who in the morning had dominated the morning series. Third was Jaime Morote.

In 50 backstrokes, triumphs for Juan Francisco Segura and Mireia Pradell that will allow them to attend the European Championship in Budapest. Segura did (25.18) followed by Manuel Martos and Alejandro Calderón. Pradell won 28.59 ahead of Paloma de Bordons and Lidón Muñoz, the only ones who fell below 29 seconds.

The Spanish Championship ends with two proper names: Africa Zamorano who won the four tests she played and Jéssica Vall with her treble on the arm.