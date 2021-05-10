Jessica Simpson publishes selfie without filter or makeup and impacts everyone

Jessica Simpson publishes selfie without filter or makeup and it impacts everyone, why? Why does it look … strange? LOL!

This Thursday, Jessica Simpson posted a selfie without any makeup or filters and the 40-year-old designer wrote “Sunny kinda morning”.

This is somewhat shocking because very few celebs dare to do this, you know, post a natural photo without filter or makeup… and if it happens, TRAGIC! They get dandruff attacks and even call their lawyers and threaten everyone to sue whoever publishes it. HA!

Many fans praised him for posting a photo without so much editing and with a washed face, and in the comments you could see things like:

“You look so young and healthy and with a fresh face!” said one user. Another expressed: “Thank you for being so real !!!! Still beautiful without all the makeup. “

But others expressed their surprise, because Jessica looks, let’s say, different, and commented that that was because she has abused touch-ups like botox, fillers or even plastic surgeries.

“Unfortunately not natural … but each one with his own” someone wrote. “What did you do to your face?” someone else commented.

And honestly, that’s what I wondered… Wtf? What did Jess do to her face?

And I was just looking at the photos for a while. Gosh, why do I see her so weird !? Of course, she is without a drop of makeup, without false eyelashes … also her expression, her smile was like playing, she is in front of the sun and not posing all divine, you know, how the celebs pose … But it looks like a mask! WHY? LOL!

Jessica previously spoke about her negative experiences with cosmetic touch-ups. In a 2006 interview with Glamor, she spoke about her injections in the lips to enlarge them, she said that she had injected Restylane, but that it went away after four months. That he hadn’t liked it.

Later in her book, Open Book 2020, she talked about her tummy tuck for which she almost died. The doctors told her that she could die, and she did it anyway. The surgery left her hospitalized for nine days with a horrible infection.

“I can say that plastic surgeries do not cure what you have inside. Really, everything is how you feel emotionally, I was still very hard on myself once the points were drawn. I still have work to do. “

So, Jessica Simpson publishes selfie without filter or makeup and impacts everyone. What do Farandulistas think? They see her the same, different, strange ..?

