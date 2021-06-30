Jessica Rodríguez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

. Jessica Rodríguez is host of the Univision segment “El revoltillo Digital”

Jessica Valeria Rodríguez is the fresh face of Despierta América with only 28 years old, she has won over the Hispanic public with her participation as host of the section “El Revoltillo Digital”.

In 2014, Jessica was barely 21 years old when she was an intern on the sets of Univision. At that time he was also studying journalism at Florida International University (FIU). Before graduating, Jessica began working as a segment producer for the network. In 2016, she graduated from college and the following year became a television host for Univision, according to her LinkedIn page.

What you need to know about Jessica Rodríguez.

1. Jessica Rodríguez is Venezuelan

Jessica was born in Caracas, Venezuela. His parents were divorced, so he spent his childhood mostly with his maternal grandparents, mother, and younger brother.

Her maternal grandmother died a few years ago, who was like her second mother since she was with her almost all the time because her mother, being a single mother, had to work hard to bring them forward. So her grandparents were the ones who were with her the longest, they were a very important pillar in her life and they mean a lot to her. “I feel that when my grandmother passed away, our family also part of it, like it fell apart,” explained Jessica in the interview with Albert Martínez in the segment “Who are we?” from Univision.

2. Jessica Rodríguez moved to Miami at age 10

Jessica moved to Miami at age 10 arriving from Venezuela with her mother and brother. His father was already living in the United States a few years ago, he almost only saw him in the summers and at Christmas, although he had constant communication with him. This is what he comments in an interview with Albert for Univisión.

The most important dream during his childhood was to see his parents together again and it came true when his parents decided to give themselves another chance and decided to be together again.

3. Jessica Rodríguez studied journalism at FIU

He did his high school and university studies in Miami. She was part of the cheerleaders at her high school, John A Ferguson, demonstrating that since she was little she had that cheerful and fun spirit with which she infects her co-workers at Univision today.

His university studies were carried out at Florida International University graduating in 2016 with a degree in journalism. In addition, Jessica wrote for the university newspaper The Beacon.

4. Jessica Rodríguez has about 60 thousand followers on Instagram

Currently she lives in her own apartment that she acquired in September of last year and this achievement was achieved after a great effort and only 27 years old. Jessica has been decorating her new apartment little by little as she has shown on her Instagram account. He lives with a partner, his dog named Luna Rodríguez, who also has her own Instagram account.

5. Jessica Rodríguez is the winner of two Emmy Awards

Her great passions are: fashion, beauty and travel as she highlights it herself on her social platforms. He also loves to photograph himself with his co-workers showing the beautiful landscapes of each city he visits when he is traveling with them.

Jessica Rodríguez is a two-time Emmy winner with her co-workers in 2018 and 2019.