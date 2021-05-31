Jessica Pegula manages to qualify for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 01:31 CEST

The American player Jessica pegula, number 29 of the WTA and seeded number 28, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in two hours and twenty-four minutes by 6-4, 4-6 and 6-4 to china Lin zhu, number 99 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the tennis player manages to qualify for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Zhu managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, while the American player managed it 6 times. Likewise, the American tennis player had a 55% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and achieved 55% of the service points, while her opponent achieved 65% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 54 % of service points.

In the 30th final, Pegula will face the Czech player Tereza Martincova, number 94.

The tournament takes place in パ リ between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 players are presented and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the championship and the invited players.