Jessica Henwick hints at her character

Jessica henwick talk about ‘Matrix 4‘.’Matrix 4‘will revolutionize the way of filmmaking (again) according to Jessica henwick. ‘Matrix Resurrections‘has a release date of December 17, 2021.

Two decades after Wool Y Lilly wachowski they changed everything with the irrefutable ‘Matrix‘(1999), we will see Neo and Trinity again in a new installment of which, until now, little is known. We did intuit a really complex task on the part of Lana, a director who, now alone, would have to face the colossal filming of something as apparently complicated as’Matrix Resurrections‘but, little by little, the actors are giving us some little pills.

“I grew up thinking that the Matrix was the coolest thing ever,” he explains. Jessica henwick to Empire (via Digital Spy). “The bullet-time, the multiple agents, the pills… and the rabbit! When I signed, I said the three things I wanted were a leather jacket, a pair of sunglasses, and cable work. I got two of the three, I let you guess which ones ”.

The actress has been working in film and television for a decade and, although in small roles, she can boast of having already worked in three of the most important franchises of contemporary today: it was Jess Testor in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘(JJ Abrams, 2015), Nymeria Sand in’Game of Thrones‘and Colleen Wing in the Marvel series for Netflix’The Defenders‘,’Iron fist‘ Y ‘Luke cage‘.

“I haven’t seen any cuts from the movie, so I don’t know what’s there and what’s not, but I trained every day for months,” he says. “There are a couple of cast members who didn’t have any physical scenes and they were very sad. How can you be in the Matrix and not be able to do anything good? “

‘Matrix Resurrections‘, directed by Lana Wachowski with a script signed by herself together with Aleksandar Hemon Y David mitchell, has in its cast with Keanu reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada pinkett smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica henwick Y Priyanka chopra. Its scheduled release date is December 17, 2021.

