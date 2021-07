American Jessica Eye will carry the marks of the fight with Brazilian Jennifer Maia, last Saturday, at UFC 264 for a while.

During the duel Maia won, the two had an accidental head butt and a deep gash opened on Eye’s forehead.

Dana White, president of the UFC, and the fighter herself showed the marks of the cut on social networks.

For Eye, this loss, his third in a row, leaves his organization record at 4 – 9 – (1).

