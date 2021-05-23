Jessica Cediel: Who is your new romantic partner?

Getty Images Jessica Cediel beauty secrets

Colombian presenter Jessica Cediel, along with her talent for cameras, has an undeniable virtue and it is her captivating beauty that steals hearts wherever she goes. That is why the also model, journalist and businesswoman, every time she starts a possible new relationship, her millions of followers explode on social networks, seeking to know more who is the new lucky person who conquered the crush, but at the same time, evasive , woman with deep brown eyes and long dark hair.

The sounded romances of Jessica Cediel

With more than 8 million loyal followers on her profile on the social network Instagram, it is no secret that every date that the Colombian woman may have with a suitor, arouses a wave of comments and that is why her romances have been very popular in all the media.

With the Colombian singer Pipe Bueno, Jessica had a long relationship of five years, which was forged while both took off their careers so, eventually, the fame they achieved played a determining role in their destiny and although they ended, both are kept deep I respect.

“Pipe is a wonderful person. It was a very beautiful romance that lasted as long as it had to last, five years, but through no fault of either of us, the distance really killed us and the work schedules didn’t help either because he lived very busy and I also lived very busy outside, and for that we decided to finish, “said Jessica, but she also said that Bueno was very partying in an interview:” He would go out to party every weekend and I kept there like an asshole. They all fell for me; actors, producers, directors: ‘Jessi let’s have dinner, Jessi’… and me: No, I have a boyfriend. I do not have a boyfriend. I was from Univision to the house and from the house to Univision, while the other one was partying and parting, until I said no more; bye, good luck… And that’s why we finished ”.

Then came the Colombian businessman Leo Sarría, who was her first fiancé. As expected, the new couple became the favorite of the press of the heart, because they were seen to be very connected even more that they both shared the Christian faith that Jessica constantly professes, but just as love arrived, it also left and from soon the beautiful woman ended the engagement claiming infidelity to different Colombian media: “he is a great human being and yes, it is true that we were getting married, he gave me a ring and everything, because that was the life plan we had, I caught being unfaithful and I finished him ”. Indian.

But perhaps the most notorious romance of all was with the former Exatlon United States athlete Mack Roesch, with whom, like Sarría, he got engaged, to later enter into a very high-profile and media dispute for the engagement ring, which Roesch repeatedly requested times, assuring that Jessica refused to deliver. Much was said about this couple’s lawsuit in the media and even the legal entities intervened, as Jessica assured that she would sue for defamation.

Who is your new romantic partner?

After several years in which Jessica Cediel shouted from the rooftops that she was “single and happy”, the girl is showing herself to a new suitor. This time it is about Mateo Carvajal, also an athlete who, like Roesch, participated in another competition program and it is Super Human Challenge Cap Cana 2017, and returned to compete in 2018.

According to the Colombian media W Radio, the couple has been seen together on two occasions, and supposedly Cediel would have been “clear” in two conditions for the appointments: that the meeting took place in the capital of the country, Bogotá, and that out in “Friends Plan.”

But not only was the first date successful, but they also went out in a group with another couple, Lina Tejero; Jessica’s personal friend, and a friend of Mateo’s named Luis David, which is a good indication that this relationship that is just beginning could have a good way.

There is something that Jessica’s fans and the media noticed and that is that the girl in one of the many photos she shares on social networks, was seen wearing the same shirt with which they saw Mateo days before, something that has shot even more rumors that this new romance between the two is going very well.

They did not wait for many messages of support on social networks for this potential new couple: “Mija, well you are with a very cool person, with a great sense of humor not everyone can make people laugh and that is what one needs more than him. make you laugh. good vibes for both of you and mother nature fills you with happiness. LIBER WILL WILL.🌻 👍 ”indicated a follower.