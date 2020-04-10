Telemundo-

Your browser does not support iframes.

Recently, Jessica Cediel became embroiled in tremendous controversy after her ex-fiancé, Mack Roesch, whom he met in the United States Exathlon, went out to say that the ring has not been returned, which sparked a war of declarations between them.

But prior to her romance with Mack, Jessica has had other men who marked her life, among them the singer. Pipe WellBut the lack of time was what ended his love. Also the actor Juan Pablo Raba It is also part of this list and although they did not give many details of their breakup, he assured that he adored her.

Another of Jessica’s most talked about love affairs was with Leo Sarria and although things did not end well, they almost reached the altar; However, the presenter assures that the businessman was unfaithful to her.

And when it seemed that now Cediel would unite his life with a man in the eyes of God, well Mack Roesch He gave her the engagement ring, again something went wrong and the driver ended up separating, although this time there was a great scandal and a battle of dimes and diretes.

DO NOT MISS

Edith González’s widower revealed why he does not have a photo of her in his office

Yanet García revealed intimate secrets of her relationship with Lewis Howes

Telemundo