Jessica Bouzas, three-time ITF champion | Brand

The last week ITF and Challenger has had a very leading name for Spanish tennis. It’s about the Galician tennis player Jessica bouzas who has conquered the title in the 15k tournament of Heraklion (Greece), defeating Mexico’s María José in the final Portillo 6-3 and 6-0.

Bouzas finished 2020 playing his first individual final, in Madrid, and began 2021 by winning his first two professional individual tournaments, both in Cairo. In mid-March he reached the final in the $ 25k tournament for Gonesse (France) and this last week has become three-time champion al. The Galician tennis player, at 18 years old, debuts this week among the 550 best rackets in the world.

In the same Greek tournament, Claudia Hoste he has reached the quarter-finals and, in doubles, the semifinals for both Bouzas and Hoste.

In the $ 25k tournament Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), Marina Bassols has reached the quarterfinals and Andrea Lazarus the semifinals. In the $ 25k tournament Madrid, Rebeka Masarova has disputed the semifinals. Lastly, in the $ 15k tournament of Monastir, Ana Lantigua has played the quarterfinals.

The last name to stand out comes from the Challenger circuit, from the category 100 tournament in Lyon where David Vega He has played in the doubles semifinals.

This week, the ITF women’s circuit contested the 100k in Nottingham (UK) on grass, the 60k in Sare Splavy (Czech Republic), five 25k in Denain (France), Figueira da Foz (Portugal), Madrid,

Jonkoping (Sweden) and Sumter (United States) and two of 15k dollars in Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

In the men’s ITF the new week brings two 25k in Grasse (France) and Tulsa (United States) and three 15k in Genoa (Italy), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

On the Challenger circuit there are two 125 in Nottingham (Great Britain) and Aix-en-Provence (France), one 100 in Prostejov (Czech Republic) and two 80 in Almaty II (Kazakhstan) and Forli (Italy).