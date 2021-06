The young Spanish girl Jessica bouzas he had a tremendous run of results. Came to Madrid W25 after winning last week the Heraklion W15. However, despite doing another great tournament in Madrid, reaching the final giving up only one set, he could not with the French Amandine Hesse, who beat her in straight sets (6-4 and 7-5). Despite the defeat, Bouzas continues to make great strides in her evolution as a professional player.