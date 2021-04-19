Jessica Biel Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Life With Justin Timberlake

Jessica biel filled fans in on life at home with her husband Justin timberlake and their two boys Silas, 6 and Phineas, 10 months.

Jessica and her husband welcomed baby Phineas last summer after a private pregnancy. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 7th Heaven alum — who is currently an executive producer on Freeform’s new mystery series Cruel Summer — shared that she and Justin are currently sleep training Phineas, which means spending a lot of time listening to a teething, crying baby .

“It’s so hard to let them cry for even a few minutes. That’s the sleep training we were doing. Phin did a beautiful job,” Jessica explained in an episode set to air Monday, April 19. “We never really followed through with Silas in a big way with the sleep training. I think it was because he was a first child, we were nervous, we couldn’t bear the thought. Now it’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, you’re going to be fine . You’re going to make it. You’ll be okay. ‘”

When asked if having two kids is harder than one, Jessica confirmed that it’s definitely not easy.