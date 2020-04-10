Jessica Andrade had a scheduled fight, at UFC 249, against Rose Namajunas, it was actually a rematch for the American, after falling to the Brazilian on May 11, 2019.

With that triumph “Bate Estaca” she won the UFC Straw Weight title, but in her first defense she fell, before whom she remains champion, the Chinese Weili Zhang.

So on his social networks, Andrade has made recent posts, where he looks relaxed and relaxed. On twitter, he is seen with a bag of fast food and on instagram he claims to have found a “safe way” to return home.