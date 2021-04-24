Jessica Andrade ignores Amanda Nunes and assures that Valentina Shevchenko is the best pound for pound

Challenger to the belt Valentina shevchenko At UFC 261 tonight, Jessica Andrade has only praise for her rival. The Brazilian ignored her compatriot Amanda nunes, owner of two belts, and assured that the current flyweight champion is the best pound for pound in the organization.

The statements were made in an interview with MMA Fighting.

“Even if Amanda has two belts, Valentina fights all the time, she always has great fights and keeps the rhythm from start to finish. Nunes doesn’t fight that often. She is a two category champion and is not as active as “Bullet” who has more experience in the Octagon. In my opinion, Shevchenko is the best pound for pound in the UFC. ” explained Jessica.

The Brazilian revealed that she always wanted to face the flyweight champion and stated that she did not agree with the result of the rematch between Shevchenko Y Nunes, what happened in UFC 215. In the fight, Nunes retained the belt by split decision.

“I always wanted to fight her because I always want to face the best fighters. I have already faced many good athletes and I think that Valentina is on a level above any other. In truth, in her revenge with Amanda, I am one of those people who believe that the judges could have given Shevchenko the victory because she was better. concluded.

Former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade will seek to conquer his second belt in UFC. After two losses in a row in the division where she was champion, the Brazilian decided to move up to the flyweight division. Jessica debuted with a knockout win in front Katlyn chookagian on UFC Fight Island 6.

Current flyweight champion, Valentina shevchenko seeks to continue his legacy. After being crowned champion in 2018 after beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk on UFC 231. “Bullet” He has already defended his belt four times. His current record is 20-3.