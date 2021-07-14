Jessica Alves dazzles with her curves in London

After undergoing a gastric belt in Turkey, television star Jessica Alves shows off her voluptuous curves in London.

The British reality star, Jessica alves, dazzles with her curves after a beauty session in London.

The human barbie has just finished her quarantine for Covid-19 after returning from Turkey. There, the star underwent gastric band surgery.

After having gained 16 kilos during confinement, the doctors recommended that he undergo surgery that would return him to his usual weight.

The Brazilian known as the human barbie, formerly Ken, highlights her surgically improved curves after losing a kilo a day in a clinic in Turkey.

Wearing a blue wrap shirt and a tight white skirt. Sporting her long blonde hair, the television personality looks more radiant than ever.

Let’s remember that since 2019, the celebrity began her gender change process. And after undergoing countless surgical procedures, he completed his transformation from Ken to Barbie.

Do not miss: Glamor as a banner: The looks of the new season of Sex and the City

And although she was long recognized as the “human Ken”, she assumed that her operations were due to the constant search for her identity.

“When I looked at my transition after my trip to Thailand in 2019, a lot of people thought it was a press stunt simply because a lot of people didn’t take me seriously. People just assumed that I was addicted to plastic surgery when, in fact, I was trying to find myself and who I really was, ”he said.

In an interview with the British portal Daily MailOnline, he revealed that he underwent a penile-peritoneal vaginoplasty.

This procedure is better known as a sex reassignment operation. It was made in Bangkok and cost him more than 13 thousand euros.

Over the past eight years, Jessica has worked as a television celebrity on more than 400 television shows and 23 countries around the world.

Although, as detailed in his interview, after his transition he lost many employment contracts in various countries such as Russia, Romania, the United States and Spain.

In the same way, several brands of which she was an ambassador decided to end their union, although she does not regret her decision.

Continue reading: These were the best swimsuits from the Black Tape Project