Jessica Alba wins millions in IPO for her beauty firm Honest

(Bloomberg) – Actress Jessica Alba solidified her reputation as having one of Hollywood’s most lucrative side businesses after shares in her beauty business, Honest Co., opened at around $ 20.80, or 30%. above its IPO price.

The maker of baby and “clean” beauty products had previously valued its stock at $ 16, within its marketed range of $ 14 to $ 17. The opening price values ​​Alba’s roughly 5% stake at $ 88 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at around $ 21 million.

“I was born into a hard-working Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to survive, ”Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by health problems and hospitalizations. “When I was ten years old, I realized how well-being can define your entire life. That has never left me.

Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by a shortage of baby products free of harmful chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions that it considers “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are environmentally conscious, aspirational and relatively wealthy. Honesto Co. had revenue of approximately $ 301 million in 2020, a 28% increase from the prior year and an operating loss of $ 13.5 million.

The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at $ 1.89 billion, or $ 2.22 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That sum is significantly higher than the implied valuation of $ 860 million in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has previously been affected by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Before those troubles, it was valued at $ 1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.

The IPO marks a 220% return for L Catterton, a private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault, which invested $ 200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.

The actress is a rare example of someone who successfully bridges a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities reach licensing agreements for fashion lines or products such as perfumes or vodka, few have founded publicly traded companies.

Alba, whose official title is Creative Director, continues to work as an actress and recently starred in the crime television series “LA’s Finest.”

