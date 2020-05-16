Share

One of Netflix’s big bets will be the action movie Trigger Warning with the potential to launch a new franchise led by Jessica Alba.

Like the recent one Tyler Rake (Extraction), the movie Trigger Warning is an action packed thriller, and Netflix He hopes that he can also imitate the extraordinary success of the Chris Hemsworth movie and even become a new franchise. For this he will have the actress Jessica Alba known for her participation in films such as The Fantastic Four, Sin City or The Devil Under the Skin.

What will the film be about?

Trigger Warning will be directed by the Indonesian Mouly Surya (Marlina si pembunuh dalam empat babak), with a script written by Josh Olson and John Brancato. Jessica Alba’s character is “a traumatized veteran who inherits her grandfather’s bar,” a setting that should give her plenty of opportunities for brutal fights and daring moves. In addition, the actress will also serve as executive producer of the project. So let’s hope they give us more details soon.

Remember that Jessica Alba is currently starring L.A.’s Finest, a police series where she plays detective Nancy McKenna. Gabrielle Union also stands out in the cast, repeating her role as Sydney Burnett from the Bad Boys saga. Therefore this show is a spin-off from the hit movies starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The streaming platform Netflix is ​​full of quality its catalog and does not mind spending more than $ 100 million on movies like Tyler Rake if it knows that they are going to have a record of viewings. Let’s hope that this adventure with Jessica Alba goes well and has a new franchise in hand. As Chris Hemsworth is rumored to reprise his role in a new installment in the action thriller, directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame).

