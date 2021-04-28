Jessica Alba turns 40: I bet you didn’t know these things about her

She turns 40 laps in the sun, away from Hollywood, but focused on her signature The Honest Company.

Jessica Alba hates his role in ‘Fantastic 4 and Silver Surfer‘. He thinks the movie is very bad and that bothers him a lot.

Love water. So much so that she is a swimmer and a diver, as well as being a diving instructor.

In late 2003, he dated Mark Wahlberg. Their relationship was very brief.

She was engaged to Michael Weatherly. They got engaged in 2001, but the two actors parted ways in 2003.

Jessica He confessed that he suffered from anorexia. Some of her family members were overweight and she did not want to be like them. Ultimately, she ended up accepting herself and overcoming this illness.

I couldn’t dance before starring in the movie ‘Honey‘. The actress explains that before this role, she had never danced in her life. So it was quite a challenge.

Love sports. As a child she played soccer and baseball, and is currently a super fan of motorcycles. In addition, he loves to practice yoga and indoor cycling.

He refuses to do nude scenes. The actress has a strict clause in her contract that states that does not do nude scenes.

She is married to one of her fans. Cash warren, who was a production assistant and a big fan of the actress. Today they are still together and have 3 children.

The Serie ‘Dark angel‘earned him world fame and a Golden Globe nomination.

It has a mixture of roots. Even though she’s american her mother is of Danish and French-Canadian descent and her father is Mexican.

Although he does not speak any Spanish, Jessica Alba says she is proud to have a dad with ancestry mexican.

Jessica Alba’s company, The Honest Company, managed to be valued at more than one billion dollars in its first 5 years of operations.