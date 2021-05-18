Jessica Alba celebrates her success as a businesswoman on the beach

Now that she has gone public with her company, Jessica Alba decided to take a break to relax for a few days at the beach.

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren spent a few days in Florida celebrating the success of the initial public offering of their consumer goods company: The Honest Company.

After managing and promoting the company for a decade, the company was valued at $ 2 billion on its debut on the stock market, so Jessica made space on her calendar to celebrate.

During her stay, she was playing soccer in the water with her husband, enjoying the sea breeze and the good Florida weather under the rays of the sun.

Jessica Alba buys her own products at the supermarket

After a calm day, in the evening they went out to dinner at ZZ’s Club and visited a nightclub from which they returned to their VIP hotel at 4 in the morning.

Jessica has been somewhat emotional about her business success and has not stopped recognizing the work of each of her collaborators, as she did in a photograph on her Instagram.

The star that recently turned 40 She seems to have her life completely in balance, as in addition to being a mom to Honor, Hayes and Heaven has never stopped following her instincts in business.

Her net worth is estimated to be $ 340 million, ranking above Beyoncé, who owns $ 100 million less than the actress and businesswoman.

Jessica Alba and her unmissable timeless look