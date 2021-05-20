Jessica Aguilar recognizes that today’s women have known how to use more power

Today’s women have raised their voices in different ways, they fight before society for an equality that did not exist before, they have even managed to manifest their power and demand their rights, a thought shared by the fighter from AMixed Martial Arts, Jessica Aguilar, who considers that times have changed.

In interview for Palco, Jessica Aguilar, spoke that today women feel more power to express themselves and denounce the inequality they live.

“We had always had the power, but it was much more difficult to use it, with the passage of time we have been learning to use it more, an example is Frida Khalo, who fought with the world because of his way of thinking ”, explained the fighter from MMA.

He even stated that in Mexico machismo is still lived in society, but, thanks to the fact that hewomen have raised their voices, Things have changed a lot.

“On Mexico machismo is still lived, but currently women have raised their voices more, it is a very good stage, Now we can speak what we could not before, this helps us to grow stronger, things are changing and they have also listened to us ”.

Upon his departure from the UFC, Jessica Aguilar, she has a little more freedom, now she finds herself in a new role as an entrepreneur and a fighter for the company XFC, He even stated that he wishes to one day bring this company to Mexico.

“Being part of XFC is positive, I would like to bring the company to Mexico, thereby helping Latin and Mexican talent. I am happy to be in this position and with a promotion that wants to give support to the fighters“, He finished.

