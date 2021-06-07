Jesse Winker with another three-homer game in 2021 and equaled Mookie Betts and Carlos Delgado.

The star outfielder for the Cincinnati Reds, Jesse winker, recorded another set of three home runs this 2021 and equaled the mark of Mookie Betts and Carlos Delgado in the MLB.

Jesse winker It has been that surprise player that brings half MLBSurprised by her great offensive progress in the majors, not months had passed when she already had another three-homer game in the same season.

This time the St. Louis Cardinals were run over by their wood, hitting them 4-for-3 with 6 RBIs. Jesse winker He is the first player in Reds franchise history with multiple 3-homer games in a single season.

In this season Winker has 17 home runs, 37 RBIs, 20 BB, 350. batting percentage, leading his team and the National League in that line, letting it be known that he is going for his first appearance in an all-star game at 27 years old and after 5 seasons in the MLB.

This is the list of players with 3 or more home runs before playing 57 games in a season.

2021 Jesse Winker 2020 Adam Duvall 2018 Mookie Betts 2001 Carlos Delgado 1998 Mark McGwire 1990 Cecil Fielder 1971 Willie Stargell 1957 Ted Williams