Jesse Williams to leave Grey’s Anatomy after 12 seasons

Definitely one of the most loved medical shows is Grey’s Anatomy – 100%. They are currently airing their 17th season. It is not an achievement that all primetime drama series can achieve. Somehow he has managed to conquer his fans from 2005 to date. It has not been announced that there will be a season 18 yet, but everyone thinks it is a matter of time.

In the last chapter we learn that one of the actors is no longer going to appear in the series. It is about Jesse Williams who gave life to Jackson Avery from the sixth season, in which he was a recurring character. From season seven and up to date he was one of the main characters. This has changed because in chapter 377 “Look Up Child” it was revealed that now the character is going to move to Boston and will only appear in one more chapter, “Tradition” which opens on May 20.

Deadline spoke with Krista Vernoff, executive producer of the series, who expressed her admiration for the actor and discussed what this actor’s departure means:

Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Seeing his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off was a real gift. Jesse brings a lot of heart, depth and love to his work. We are going to miss Jesse terribly and Jackson Avery, whom he played perfectly for so many years.

His penultimate appearance had a surprise to the delight of fans. Sarah Drew reappeared as Dr. April Kepner, Avery’s ex-wife. As the same medium points out, Vernoff and the writers were meditating on what would be the best way to fire the character and the actress came to mind:

Vernoff and the writers of Grey’s [Anatomy] They had long conversations about how to end the Kacson story making sure it was something satisfying for the fans. In the end, the idea that everyone agreed on was to bring back Sarah Drew as April Kepner for a fitting send-off, thus ending one of the most popular couples on the show, ‘Japril’.

She appeared on the show at the same time as Williams and became part of the main cast in season seven, but left the show in season 14. Apparently they wanted to fire the character of Williams putting an end to his character’s relationship with Kepner. In this episode everything was ready so that it can be interpreted that perhaps they will be together again. Maybe it will happen in his last appearance. We’ll see.

This is definitely going to mark the end of an era within the show, although not to the same extent as the death of Derek Shepherd, a character played by Patrick Dempsey years ago. Shonda Rhimes decided to end this character’s life simply to prevent the character from abandoning the love of his life, Meredith Gray:

The decision to make the character die the way he did was not difficult in the sense that what were the options. Derek was leaving Meredith and leaving her disappointed. What was that going to mean? That was going to suggest that the love wasn’t true, that what he had been telling her for 11 years was a lie, and that McDreamy was not McDreamy. That was not possible for me. Meredith and Dereck’s love should remain as is. While it was very painful for me as a storyteller, because I had never thought that was going to happen, that preserved what felt right to me: that Derek had to die for love to remain honest.

No. That death caused an impact that many fans have not recovered from, even though it made sense narratively.

