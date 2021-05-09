Jesse Williams Leaves Grey’s Anatomy After 12 Seasons

After 12 seasons, Jesse Williams leaves Grey’s Anatomy. The actor, who played Jackson Avery, will say goodbye to his character in the 17 × 15 episode, titled Tradition, which will air on ABC on May 20.

“I will always be grateful for the limitless opportunities provided to me by Shonda Rhimes, the network, the studio, the co-stars, our incredible team, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and Debbie Allen,” Williams said in a statement collected by Deadline.

“The experience and stamina born from creating nearly 300 hours of world-leading television is a gift. I have been fortunate to learn so much from so many and I thank our fans, who bring so much energy and appreciate our shared worlds. I will always carry it with me. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and of moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends, “he concluded.

“Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Seeing her evolution over the last 11 years both on screen and off has been a real gift, ”added executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff.

“We will miss Jesse and Jackson Avery, played perfectly for so many years,” he added.

Williams was incorporated into fiction in season 6. The series has paved the way for her farewell in episode 17 × 14, titled Look Up Child. In the episode, Jackson visits his father Robert (Eric Roberts) and has a heartfelt conversation with his ex and the love of his life, April. (Sarah Drew), the mother of her daughter Harriet.

The episode intersperses Jackson’s conversations with Robert and April, in which he communicates his decision to take over the family foundation. The protagonist decides to move to Boston and wants his ex-wife and daughter to go with him. In the end, Apriel reveals that she and her partner have broken up, leaving the door open for a possible reconciliation between Jackson and his ex.

In recent years, Williams has tried his luck beyond acting, serving as producer of Two Distant Strangers, an Oscar-winning production for best short film. He has also directed some episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and a chapter of the Rebel series. As an actor, he will soon shoot Team Joy and Marked Man.