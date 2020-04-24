A thin, frail African American boy born to a humble family in Oakville, Alabama, the youngest of 10 children, he became one of the greatest athletic legends and was considered at his peak as the best and most recognized athlete in the history.

His real name was James Cleveland Owens, but one day at school he was asked what his name was, and the young man replied J.C. (pronounced “Jay – Cee” in English), but due to his strong southern accent his teacher understood Jesse and since then he was known as the great Jesse Owens and was thus immortalized in the Athletics Hall of Fame.

First races

As a teenager he worked as a delivery man, loader and worker, and due to his fragile appearance he was invited to play sports as a necessity for his health. In his first 100-meter race he broke the chronometer, and the coach found that it was a mark very close to the world record.

Incredulous, he went to the watchmaker to fix the device, later discovering that the boy was out of the ordinary. With a privileged pair of legs and symmetrical muscles, he quickly became a phenomenon from high school, matching the world record mark in the 100-yard (91.4-meter) run and making a splash in the long jump.

The XI Olympic Games in Berlin 1936

In this Olympic jousting that took place in Berlin, Germany, with the Führer Adolf Hitler in power, an outstanding participation in athletics was expected by the Germans, but Jesse Owens stood out incredibly, winning four gold medals in 100m, 200m, relay of 4x100m and long jump, stealing the heart of the entire world, including that of Hitler himself. Although the prevailing version is that Hitler denied the greeting because he was of an “inferior” race, there is a testimony from Owens himself where he said: “The Führer greeted me with great pleasure, I think it is in bad taste to criticize him if you are not aware of what happened”. His international fame was so great that even Adi Dassler, future founder of the Adidas company, visited him in the Olympic village and convinced him to wear his company’s shoes, making him the first African-American athlete in history to be sponsored.

His achievements and skill gave immortal significance to this athletic legend.

What do you think ?, A single legendary athlete like Owens won four golds in a single edition of the Olympic Games, and Mexico in all history has only three golds in all editions, by the fighters Daniel Bautista, Ernesto Canto and Raúl González.

