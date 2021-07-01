Jesse Martin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker return for season 8

The CW chain announces the return of more faces for what will be the Eighth season of the Scarlet Sprinter television series. Since the broadcast of “The Flash” In 2014, various actors have come and gone over the years. Now the chain confirms three returns for the following season.

Actors Jesse martin, Candice patton Y Danielle panabaker They have signed new agreements for which they will return for the new episodes. The contracts of the three actors ended with the season that is being broadcast right now, but they have renewed these agreements. So we will have the return of Joe West, Iris West-Allen and Caitlin Snow, three classic characters from the series since its inception. These join Grant Gustin, who has already renewed as Barry Allen.

The news of these returns comes after it was announced that two other original cast members, Tom Cavanagh (Harrison Wells) and Carlos Valdés (Cisco Ramon), will be leaving the series this season. Their future returns are not ruled out, especially in the case of Cisco, but they would in any case be specific appearances, not as regular characters.

It has already been announced that after the end of the seventh season, which still has three episodes ahead, the series will return with its eighth season on Nov. 16. They have also said that season 8 will start with a crossover that will cover a total of 5 episodes and in which other heroes of the Arrowverse will appear. They did want to clarify that it will not be a crossover to use, like the ones we were used to seeing in the past, but it will have a certain “feeling” for the appearance of those other heroes. Although things have been heard, the network has not announced that season 8 will be the last of the series.

