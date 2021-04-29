Jesse Marsch, Leipzig’s new coach

04/29/2021 at 10:22 AM CEST

RB Leipzig has already found a new coach to fill in for Julian Nagelsmann’s absence next season. It’s about Jesse Marsch, currently coach of the other team in the group, RB Salzburg.

As the club has announced, Marsch signs with Leipzig for two years, until 2023, and it will mean his return to the club after the 2018/19 season was the team’s second coach. In that season, Leipzig reached the Cup final and third place in the Bundesliga table.

Before, the American had coached the New York Red Bulls for three and a half years from 2015 to 2018. In his first season in Major League Soccer, he was voted “Coach of the Year.”

With Salzburg, Marsch won the Austrian League Champion’s Cup and the Cup last season, and this season he is on the way to conquer a new double.

Nagelsmann and Bayern Munich announced their agreement for the coming seasons to be the new Bavarian coach from 1 July to replace Hansi Flick who, for his part, could be Joachim Löw’s successor as Germany’s national coach after the Euro this summer.