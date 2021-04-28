Jesse Marsch aims to be Nagelsmann’s replacement at Leipzig

04/28/2021 at 6:38 PM CEST

EFE

The American Jesse Marsch to coach Leipzig next season, according to coincident information from the newspaper “Bild” and the magazine “Kicker”, in the middle of the relays between the leading clubs of the German Bundesliga.

Marsch, currently at Salzburg, will move to the post of Julian Nagelsmann, whose next move to Bayern Munich was confirmed yesterday.

The trigger for this relay round is Hansi Flick’s decision to leave the Bavarian bench at the end of this season. The German Football Federation (DFB) intends to speed up negotiations with the still Bayern coach, the favorite to succeed Joachim Löw as national coach after the Eurocup.

DFB sources confirmed lintending to quickly open negotiations with Flick and your club, “an extraordinary candidate” to the position of selector, according to the tabloid newspaper “Bild”.

Bayern confirmed yesterday that Leipzig’s Nagelsmann would relieve Flick at the helm of Bayern. The Bavarian team coach, meanwhile, had already announced a few weeks ago his intention to leave the German champion, which triggered his status as a favorite to a new national coach after the next European Championship.

The fact that Flick remains formally under the Bayern contract means that the DFB has to approach the negotiation with the club managers, warns “Bild”.