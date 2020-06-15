More than 200 personalities from the entertainment world and human rights defenders, Mexican brothers Jesse & Joy presented the video for « Love », a song that celebrates difference and seeks to raise awareness of violence directed at the LGBT community.

Singers like Angela Aguilar, Luis Fonsi, Danna Paola and Laura Pausini, actors like Eugenio Derbez and Sebastián Rulli, and athletes like Rommel Pacheco are some of the celebrities who appear in the video for « Love », a theme that is part of « Aire », their latest studio album.

In the audiovisual piece, which was presented this Monday within the framework of the LGBT pride month, the colors of the community flag are drawn and invite their followers and the general public to join the #LoveEsNuestroIdioma movement.

This is a space where singers seek to use their music as a bridge to connect millions of people based on respect for differences.

Jesse & Joy recently participated as spokespersons for the #JusticeWithoutDiscrimination campaign alongside the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Mexico and in collaboration with the association YAAJ Mexico, which fights against systematic violence against people of the collective.

This is the next step that the brothers take to continue their awareness work on the violence and discrimination that are committed daily against LGBT people.

Specifically, UNODC together with UNAIDS (Joint United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS) and the musical duo intend to pay attention to pseudicentive sexual conversion therapies.

The proceeds from this video clip will be donated to the YAAJ Mexico Foundation, so that the civil association can continue its social work at the national level in accompanying young victims of sexual violence.

On May 8, the Mexican brothers presented « Aire », a material that both consider to convey a very positive message of empathy and enjoyment.

The album came out five years after « Un besito más », his work published in 2015 two years after losing his father, which, they explained, affected the creative process.

In addition to « Love », the album is composed by songs such as « Mañana es too late » with J. Balvin and « Tanto » with Luis Fonsi.