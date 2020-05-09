The Mexican-American duo Jesse & Joy celebrates 15 years of career with “Aire”, an album they did not hesitate to release amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“At some point the question was put on the table, do you think we should postpone the release of the album? And we said ‘no’ because we personally find ourselves listening to music all day as a kind of refuge, ”Joy said Friday in a video conference call from Mexico City.

Although they are inseparable and live in the same city, the Huerta Uecke brothers have not seen each other for over 60 days, but they say that they have taken a good rhythm of composition and connected to a video call to create songs weekly.

“I miss hugging her, I miss doing it like that in her little cachet, I miss seeing my niece,” Jesse said.

In his case the pandemic led to a change of plans and postpone the tour of his album. But they have taken the positive side of being able to spend more time with their families and also appreciate the fortune of being able to work at home in a safe environment, unlike children and women who experience domestic violence, which has worsened in Mexico and other Latin American countries such as Bolivia and Peru due to health contingency measures.

“For the vast majority of us, our homes are a refuge and not many people can say that under these circumstances,” Joy said. “It is important that we are clear that we cannot return to normal, because normal has not worked, has not worked, and we have to create a new normal in which there is not so much inequality, in which there are the most basic rights that we all deserve. , that there be a shelter for women who are being mistreated, many children who are being mistreated in these circumstances. ”

The brothers said they were convinced that what is most needed at the moment is music and empathy in society. They dedicated the song on the album, “Ours is worth more,” to people who “are risking their lives so some of us can be home.”

“We are living in a historic moment … and I think if there is something positive we can get out of this, it is that truly many people are rising to the occasion and they are getting the best out of each person,” said Joy. “We are appealing to the kindness and empathy of many human beings, which I hope will be the case not only in Mexico but in the world, and when all this happens we have truly listened to the universe because in reality it is giving us a great lesson “

The brothers have shared the process of creating their album through the documentary chapters “Making of Aire” available on their YouTube channel. The album was mostly composed during the tour of their previous album “Un besito más”, for which they won the Grammy for best Latin pop album. ‘Aire’ was recorded in its entirety in London in early 2019.

Previously they had presented singles such as “Mañana es Too Late” with J Balvin and “Tanto” with Luis Fonsi, composed together with Tommy Torres. His most recent single is “Someone Else,” whose animated video was released Thursday.

The daughters of the two are also included on the album. The heartbeats of Joy’s daughter Noah are heard in the intro to the album, while Hannah, Jesse’s older daughter has her own song and her younger sister, Abby dismisses the album. They also had the collaboration of the South African artist Andre De Lange for the introduction and closing of the material. The album, they said, is a breath of fresh air or “vitamins” for the heart, and it influences the places they have visited. In it they tried to highlight their individuality more to make a kind of yin yang.

“Although we are super alike at the same time we are very different, and in this album we gave ourselves the task of ‘we are not going to see how we agree on musical tastes, we are going to see what we like each other’, and in the end we finished sounding like Jesse and Joy more than ever, ”said Jesse.

“It comes at a point where we are celebrating life, celebrating the moment, celebrating the present and wanting to share that with you,” said Joy.

The winners of six Latin Grammy’s asked for consideration for Mother’s Day and to avoid large crowds, despite being such a special date for so many. Jesse dedicated his air to his mom

“Because our moms are our air and they are the ones who gave us our first breath of life,” said Jesse, who is quarantining at home with her mother.

Joy, who has not seen her in the confinement, dedicated “Tanto” to her, “because I have not seen her in many weeks and it hurts that she is not there.”

The brothers also sent a message of support to Spain, one of the first countries affected by the coronavirus and which is just beginning to reduce its containment measures.

“We want to send all the good vibes to Spain,” said Jesse. “We saw what they suffered as well as that solidarity and that union as a nation, what they have achieved was an inspiration and also served as a great example and teaching for many parts of the world.”

Reflecting on their 15-year history, Jesse and Joy appreciated all the lessons learned and the fact that they could continue to pose challenges in each song.

“We consider ourselves the most successful in the world, the luckiest in the world because we do what we love the most, because our families have a roof thanks to what we do, that for us is success,” said Joy.

