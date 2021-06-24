Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody and Riley Keough star in the thriller ‘Manodrome’

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Golden Globe nominee Riley Keough have signed on to star in a future thriller titled ‘Manodrome’. Eisenberg will play the role of an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder named Ralphie, while details about the characters of Brody and Keough have not been released.

The story centers on a guy named Ralphie, who is introduced to a cult of libertarian masculinity and loses control of reality when he awakens his repressed desires. The project is scheduled to be presented at the next virtual market in Cannes.

South African director John Trengrove (‘The Wound’) will direct his first feature film in English with this project produced by Keough, Gina Gammell and Ryan Zacarias through their Felix Culpa label, along with Ben Gilad for Rainmaker Entertainmenti.

Eisenberg will soon be seen in the satirical sci-fi thriller ‘Dual’, as well as in the comedy-drama ‘When You Finish Saving the Word’, in which the actor will make his directorial debut. Brody will be in Wes Anderson’s film ‘The French Dispatch’, while Keough will be in A24’s biographical drama ‘Zola’ and Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller ‘The Guilty’.