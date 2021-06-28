Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody and Riley Keough, in new project

The project is in the hands of director John Trengrove The film will be presented in the virtual market of Cannes.



Jesse eisenberg, Adrien brody Y Riley keough will be the protagonists of the thriller ‘Manodrome’. The film will be directed by South African filmmaker John Trengrove, who will debut in English, financed by CAA and will be presented in the virtual market of Cannes.

The thriller, THR explains, tells the story of Ralphie, the character played by Eisenberg, an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder who enters a cult of libertarian masculinity and loses control of reality when he awakens his repressed desires. . Keough, Gina Gammell and Ryan Zacarias are the producers of the film. CAA Media Finance arranged the financing and will handle the sale of the national rights. It is understood that an international rights agreement is in the works ahead of Cannes.

Trengove is making his English debut after his debut feature, ‘The Wound’, in the Xhosa language, one of the eleven official languages ​​in South Africa. This first title was screened at Sundance and Berlin. Eisenberg is best known for his starring roles in ‘The Social Network’ and the ‘Now You See Me’ movie franchise. Oscar winner Brody for ‘The Pianist’ will also be seen shortly in Wes Anderson’s new ‘The French Dispatch’. Keough will soon appear on A24’s ‘Zola’ and Amazon’s ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ series.

