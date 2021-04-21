Jesse Chávez signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves

Jesse Chavez agreed to a Minor League contract with the Atlanta Braves on the MLB.

The Braves were looking to strengthen their bullpen or, incidentally, look for options in free agency. Jesse Chávez is a veteran reliever who, if he makes the team, can be a good long-term weapon in the league. MLB2021.

The bullpen of the Atlanta Braves It hasn’t been good at all, they obviously need a right arm in the bullpen, Jesse Chavez he knows the city of Atlanta very well and therefore, they have a point in their favor, in addition, in 2010 the Mexican also pitched for them for a considerable period.

Chávez is launching in the MLBsince 2008, that is, he has added 12 seasons in the majors to his 37 years of age.

In his final season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he was 0-0 in 18 starts with a 6.36 ERA in 17 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts and 7 walks.

Jesse chavez who signed to a minor league contract in mid-March, in about 4.1 innings the Mexican allowed 7 earned runs with two strikeouts.

Here the report: