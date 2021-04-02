Jesé thrashed a year and a half later

04/02/2021

Act. At 11:22 CEST

EFE

From a penalty, in minute 15, to launch the comeback from Las Palmas to Lugo (6-1), Jesé Rodríguez was re-released as a scorer with Las Palmas and found the success on the opposite goal a year and a half later, once he had not scored in official competition since October 2019 with Sporting Lisbon.

At the seventh game since his return to the Canarian team, last january, scored his first goal of the course, in a day that increased the figures of Rául de Tomás (Espanyol) to 18 goals, two behind the leader, Uros Djurdjevic (Sporting de Gijón), and three above Uras Sadiq (Almería), who completes the scoring podium.

Apart from Jesé, in the conclusive triumph of Las Palmas, Robert shone, with three of his team’s six goals.